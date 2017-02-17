GIRARD

A man is charged with felonious assault after police say he pointed a gun at woman during a road rage incident.

Officers arrested Anthony Capaldi, 51, of Girard following an incident that occurred about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

A 40-year-old Youngstown woman called police to report a man in a Jeep had tailed her car as she left the Burger King on South State Street. The woman said the man made threatening gestures and continued to follow her as drove down side streets to get away from him. She also reported the man had stepped out of his vehicle and brandished a handgun near Park Avenue, causing the woman to fear for her life and the life of her 8-year-old daughter who was also in the car. At that point, the woman said she called 911, causing the man to leave.

According to a police report, officers used snow tracks to find the suspect's vehicle at Capaldi's Goist Lane home. There, Capaldi eventually admitted to police he had anger issues and had pointed a gun at the woman, police said.

Officers seized a handgun from the home. Additionally, an independent witness told police he saw a man point a gun at the woman, the report states.