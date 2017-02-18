JOBS
Friday's basketball scoreboard



Published: Fri, February 17, 2017 @ 11:55 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Area scores

Cardinal Mooney 42, Austintown Fitch 40

Canton McKinley 70, Warren Harding 61

Columbiana 56, Leetonia 48

East Liverpool 54, Belmont Union Local 35

Edgewood 79, Ashtabula St. John 44

Jackson-Milton 66, Mineral Ridge 55

Jefferson 85, Girard 71

LaBrae 77, Howland 60

Lisbon 59, Southern 42

Lordstown 63, Badger 57

McDonald 92, Sebring 54

Minerva 64, Salem 52

Newton Falls 66, Liberty 59

Parkersburg (W.Va) South 92, Beaver Local 59

Poland 64, Canfield 56

South Range 48, Springfield 44

Uniontown Lake 79, East 45

United 69, Crestview 52

Ursuline 59, Massillon Perry 56

Warren JFK 59, Valley Christian 50

West Branch 69, Canton South 62

Western Reserve 54, Lowellville 38

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 77, Norton 56

Akr. Hoban 62, Parma Padua 53

Akr. Manchester 47, Navarre Fairless 42

Akr. SVSM 74, Massillon Jackson 72

Alliance 69, Alliance Marlington 42

Apple Creek Waynedale 62, Dalton 59, OT

Arcanum 68, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 52

Archbold 76, Delta 38

Arlington 52, Vanlue 40

Ashville Teays Valley 66, Circleville 50

Athens 75, Nelsonville-York 47

Atwater Waterloo 56, Rootstown 54

Avon 67, Berea-Midpark 56

Avon Lake 61, Grafton Midview 44

Bainbridge Paint Valley 58, Piketon 57

Batavia 60, Norwood 53

Batavia Amelia 62, Mt. Orab Western Brown 42

Batavia Clermont NE 63, Felicity-Franklin 59

Beaver Eastern 88, New Boston Glenwood 48

Bellbrook 55, Eaton 48

Bellefontaine 45, New Carlisle Tecumseh 35

Bethel-Tate 41, Williamsburg 35

Blanchester 56, Georgetown 51

Bloomdale Elmwood 46, Tontogany Otsego 28

Brookville 46, Monroe 40

Brunswick 66, Euclid 59

Bryan 62, Hamler Patrick Henry 56

Cambridge 69, Philo 55

Camden Preble Shawnee 56, Milton-Union 45

Carey 84, Bucyrus 60

Carlisle 60, Day. Northridge 52

Celina 79, Lima Shawnee 60

Centerville 56, Huber Hts. Wayne 53

Chardon NDCL 43, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40

Chillicothe 62, Wilmington 56

Chillicothe Huntington 58, Williamsport Westfall 43

Chillicothe Unioto 68, Chillicothe Zane Trace 46

Cin. Anderson 36, Cin. Turpin 34

Cin. Christian 78, Hamilton New Miami 38

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 62, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 59

Cin. Hughes 60, Cin. Shroder 49

Cin. Indian Hill 64, Reading 35

Cin. La Salle 57, Cin. St. Xavier 44

Cin. Madeira 37, Cin. Mariemont 27

Cin. Moeller 53, Cin. Elder 35

Cin. Mt. Healthy 62, Trenton Edgewood 54

Cin. NW 44, Harrison 43

Cin. Oak Hills 43, Fairfield 25

Cin. Princeton 57, Hamilton 45

Cin. Purcell Marian 58, Hamilton Badin 53

Cin. Summit Country Day 70, Cin. Seven Hills 32

Cin. Walnut Hills 61, Kings Mills Kings 51

Cin. Withrow 49, Milford 33

Cin. Woodward 61, Cin. Aiken 52

Cin. Wyoming 78, Cin. Deer Park 38

Circleville Logan Elm 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 36

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 73, Lees Creek E. Clinton 57

Clayton Northmont 71, Miamisburg 54

Cle. Benedictine 77, Mentor Lake Cath. 55

Cle. Cent. Cath. 85, Louisville Aquinas 62

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 67, Cle. E. Tech 61

Cle. St. Ignatius 82, Massillon Washington 55

Cle. VASJ 69, Garfield Hts. Trinity 42

Clyde 80, Castalia Margaretta 77, 2OT

Collins Western Reserve 56, Norwalk St. Paul 51

Cols. Bexley 53, Gahanna Cols. Academy 48

Cols. DeSales 49, Cols. Ready 39

Cols. Grandview Hts. 84, London 46

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 69, Amanda-Clearcreek 43

Cols. St. Charles 49, Cols. Hartley 46

Cols. Upper Arlington 75, Dublin Coffman 57

Columbia Station Columbia 77, Rocky River Lutheran W. 54

Columbus Grove 42, Bluffton 39

Continental 62, Kalida 52

Convoy Crestview 72, Harrod Allen E. 55

Copley 89, Kent Roosevelt 38

Corning Miller 63, Crown City S. Gallia 43

Cory-Rawson 68, Arcadia 50

Crooksville 60, New Lexington 48

Cuyahoga Falls 58, N. Royalton 52

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 53, Massillon Tuslaw 36

Day. Christian 60, Yellow Springs 46

Defiance Ayersville 70, Hicksville 38

Delphos St. John’s 60, New Bremen 41

Dover 46, New Philadelphia 34

Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Zanesville Maysville 57

Dublin Scioto 71, Dublin Jerome 69

Eastlake N. 70, Mayfield 56

Elmore Woodmore 49, Fostoria 42

Elyria Cath. 79, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 55

Fairview 64, Brooklyn 36

Findlay Liberty-Benton 67, Pandora-Gilboa 63

Frankfort Adena 44, Southeastern 43

Fremont Ross 53, Oregon Clay 41

Ft. Recovery 86, Minster 82, 4OT

Gahanna Christian 76, Delaware Christian 71

Gallipolis Gallia 81, Portsmouth 57

Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Gates Mills Hawken 50

Geneva 62, Kirtland 46

Genoa Area 54, Rossford 34

Glouster Trimble 67, Stewart Federal Hocking 25

Goshen 51, New Richmond 36

Granville 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42

Greenfield McClain 57, Hillsboro 45

Greenwich S. Cent. 69, Ashland Crestview 56

Grove City Cent. Crossing 83, Galloway Westland 74

Groveport-Madison 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 37

Hamilton Ross 60, Oxford Talawanda 53

Hartville Lake Center Christian 95, Ravenna SE 58

Haviland Wayne Trace 61, Defiance Tinora 36

Heath 66, Utica 43

Hilliard Davidson 60, Marysville 52

Holgate 46, Edgerton 41

Hudson WRA 61, Cle. John Adams 53

Huron 74, Vermilion 59

Ironton 55, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47

Jackson Center 62, Houston 40

Jamestown Greeneview 78, Mechanicsburg 34

Jeromesville Hillsdale 62, Doylestown Chippewa 55

Johnstown-Monroe 60, Johnstown Northridge 45

Kenton 71, Lima Bath 55

Kettering Alter 68, Day. Chaminade Julienne 49

Kettering Fairmont 62, Beavercreek 53

Kidron Cent. Christian 50, Loudonville 41

Lakewood St. Edward 82, Cle. JFK 26

Lancaster Fairfield Union 61, Bloom-Carroll 41

Lebanon 68, Springboro 64

Leipsic 59, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37

Lewis Center Olentangy 64, Powell Olentangy Liberty 58

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 58, Cin. Colerain 40

Logan 53, Vincent Warren 46

Lorain 74, Bedford 34

Lorain Clearview 75, Oberlin 63

Louisville 70, Carrollton 41

Loveland 38, Cin. Glen Este 35

Lucasville Valley 45, McDermott Scioto NW 35

Malvern 82, Newcomerstown 49

Manchester 51, Sardinia Eastern Brown 48

Mansfield Christian 47, Lucas 43

Mansfield Sr. 56, Lexington 53

Mansfield St. Peter’s 106, Danville 67

Mantua Crestwood 81, Middlefield Cardinal 45

Maple Hts. 78, E. Cle. Shaw 47

Maria Stein Marion Local 74, New Knoxville 60

Marietta 80, Zanesville 67

Mason 65, Cin. Sycamore 56

McArthur Vinton County 96, Wellston 57

McConnelsville Morgan 57, New Concord John Glenn 53

Medina Buckeye 56, LaGrange Keystone 38

Medina Highland 54, Barberton 41

Mentor 61, Elyria 49

Middletown Fenwick 58, Day. Carroll 53

Milford Center Fairbanks 44, Spring. Cath. Cent. 41

Millersburg W. Holmes 64, Bellville Clear Fork 58

Millersport 54, Granville Christian 44

Mogadore 59, Garrettsville Garfield 50

Mogadore Field 53, Ravenna 35

Monroeville 53, Plymouth 52, OT

Montpelier 91, Edon 51

Mowrystown Whiteoak 59, Seaman N. Adams 56, OT

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55, McComb 49

Mt. Vernon 62, Mansfield Madison 51, 2OT

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 64, Cin. Finneytown 55

N. Can. Hoover 52, Can. Cent. Cath. 36

N. Ridgeville 59, Lakewood 50

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 58, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 51

Napoleon 66, Bowling Green 54

New Albany 76, Cols. Franklin Hts. 59

New London 92, Ashland Mapleton 90, 2OT

New Madison Tri-Village 46, Ansonia 45

New Paris National Trail 54, Bradford 45

New Riegel 53, Fostoria St. Wendelin 46

Newark 85, Canal Winchester 45

Newark Licking Valley 47, Hebron Lakewood 33

Oak Harbor 69, Port Clinton 60

Oak Hill 58, S. Webster 51

Oberlin Firelands 54, Sullivan Black River 42

Old Fort 55, Tiffin Calvert 45

Olmsted Falls 46, N. Olmsted 45

Ontario 55, Norwalk 42

Oregon Stritch 43, Gibsonburg 28

Ottawa-Glandorf 45, Elida 34

Painesville Riverside 67, Chardon 53

Parma 68, Bay Village Bay 64

Parma Hts. Holy Name 90, Parma Normandy 66

Peebles 68, Leesburg Fairfield 58

Pemberville Eastwood 76, Millbury Lake 35

Peninsula Woodridge 71, Akr. Springfield 31

Perrysburg 71, Maumee 45

Pickerington Cent. 75, Gahanna Lincoln 64

Pickerington N. 61, Grove City 48

Piqua 35, Troy 34

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 54, Casstown Miami E. 43

Pomeroy Meigs 61, Bidwell River Valley 50

Portsmouth Clay 84, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 49

Portsmouth Notre Dame 68, Portsmouth Sciotoville 60, OT

Proctorville Fairland 64, Chesapeake 26

Reedsville Eastern 59, Racine Southern 56

Reynoldsburg 58, Lancaster 42

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59, Lynchburg-Clay 50

Rittman 60, Smithville 49

Riverside Stebbins 64, W. Carrollton 59

Russia 46, Ft. Loramie 45

S. Point 70, Ironton Rock Hill 51

Sandusky 64, Tiffin Columbian 63

Sandusky Perkins 50, Milan Edison 45

Sandusky St. Mary 60, Kansas Lakota 45

Shaker Hts. 72, Medina 66

Shekinah Christian 58, Groveport Madison Christian 47

Shelby 55, Bellevue 54

Sherwood Fairview 51, Antwerp 37

Sidney 62, Greenville 60

Sidney Fairlawn 77, Anna 60

Solon 93, Strongsville 63

Spencerville 49, Delphos Jefferson 46, OT

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 51, East Dayton Christian School 35

Spring. NE 65, London Madison Plains 57

Spring. NW 68, Lewistown Indian Lake 55

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 55, Cin. McNicholas 44

St. Henry 55, Rockford Parkway 46

St. Paris Graham 52, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 47

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 39

Streetsboro 66, Lodi Cloverleaf 45

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Berlin Hiland 47

Swanton 64, Liberty Center 46

Sycamore Mohawk 48, Morral Ridgedale 40

Sylvania Northview 51, Sylvania Southview 48

Tallmadge 68, Richfield Revere 53

Thomas Worthington 51, Worthington Kilbourne 31

Thornville Sheridan 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 44

Tipp City Bethel 81, Newton Local 46

Tol. Bowsher 99, Tol. Woodward 38

Tol. Christian 81, Northwood 52

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 62, Lakeside Danbury 56

Tol. Maumee Valley 66, Tol. Ottawa Hills 61

Tol. Rogers 59, Tol. Start 57

Tol. St. Francis 64, Tol. Cent. Cath. 60

Tol. St. John’s 54, Findlay 48

Tol. Waite 70, Tol. Scott 58

Tol. Whitmer 77, Lima Sr. 74

Trotwood-Madison 88, Springfield 73

Troy Christian 63, Franklin Middletown Christian 42

Twinsburg 56, Macedonia Nordonia 52

Union City Mississinawa Valley 54, Covington 51

Upper Sandusky 96, Bucyrus Wynford 56

Urbana 52, Spring. Shawnee 40

Van Buren 64, N. Baltimore 51

Van Wert 49, Defiance 48

Van Wert Lincolnview 68, Ada 39

Vandalia Butler 60, Tipp City Tippecanoe 58, OT

Versailles 70, Coldwater 56

W. Chester Lakota W. 41, Middletown 38

W. Liberty-Salem 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 30

W. Unity Hilltop 68, Pioneer N. Central 55

Wadsworth 57, Hudson 48

Wapakoneta 71, St. Marys Memorial 35

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, Washington C.H. 49

Waterford 81, Belpre 42

Wauseon 53, Metamora Evergreen 20

Waverly 73, Minford 59

West Salem Northwestern High School 53, Creston Norwayne 50

Westerville N. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 47

Westerville S. 73, Westerville Cent. 44

Westlake 57, Amherst Steele 46

Wheelersburg 75, Portsmouth W. 55

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 71, Holland Springfield 37

Wickliffe 64, Perry 45

Willoughby S. 74, Chagrin Falls Kenston 60

Wooster 69, Ashland 60

Wooster Triway 55, Orrville 52

Worthington Christian 66, W. Jefferson 49

Xenia 66, Fairborn 60

Zanesville Rosecrans 59, Uhrichsville Claymont 45

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48

OVAC Playoffs

Class 5A

Third Place

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 92, Lisbon Beaver 59

Class 3A

Third Place

Linsly, W.Va. 62, Beverly Ft. Frye 48

OVAC Playoffs

Consolation

Bellaire St. John 72, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 66

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Weir, W.Va. 53

Cameron, W.Va. 65, Bellaire 64

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 63, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 45

East Liverpool 54, Belmont Union Local 35

Hundred, W.Va. 83, Beallsville 69

Paden City, W.Va. 52, New Matamoras Frontier 40

Sarahsville Shenandoah 68, Bridgeport 55

St. Clairsville 66, John Marshall, W.Va. 55

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 65, Magnolia, W.Va. 60

Wintersville Indian Creek 51, Brooke, W.Va. 40

