BOARDMAN

This year’s “Five Squared” art show at the Davis Family YMCA featured more than 500 pieces from 200-plus artists, some from as far as Iran, Australia and South Africa, and many more from right here in the Mahoning Valley.

With the quality of this year’s submissions better than ever, the fourth annual show, which opened Feb. 5 and ends March 5,

already has sold more pieces than it did total last year.

Even so, about 300 pieces remain on display at the Davis Family YMCA. Suzanne Gray, YMCA art and humanities coordinator, urged community members to come check out the exhibit.

“Even though many pieces are gone, some of the most well-known artists in our community [submitted] and some of the art is still here. People should come and buy things,” she said. “One, to support the Y, and two, because they love the art.”

Gray loves the show because of how diverse it is, both in terms of the artists it draws and the materials used to create their 5-by-5-inch masterpieces.

“Anyone can donate. Children. Adults. Professionals. People with no art background. People with lots of art background,” she said.

Walking past the display, Gray pointed out a few highlights, such as a submission from an Iranian artist whose work focuses on peace.

“They’re so awesome I can’t even stand it,” she said excitedly, smiling up at the colorful wall.

Another unique aspect of Five Squared is that all submissions are anonymous. You don’t know who made a piece until you’ve purchased it. Along with amateur artists, and artists from nine countries and eight states, the exhibit also received submissions from some of the most well-known local artists.

It’s a mixed-media show, with photographs, watercolors, encaustic paintings (made from hot wax), fabric pieces, metal work and even clay work and a needlepoint submission.

“That’s the thing: Lots of diversity in a very small space,” said Gray.

All of the proceeds from sale of the entries – which are $25 each, or five for $100 – benefit the YMCA’s art outreach program, which brings arts programs to individuals who otherwise might not have access to them.

“The Y is so much more than a gym,” Gray said. “Our mission is to go out into the community.”