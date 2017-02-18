COLUMBUS (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets provided a sellout crowd at Nationwide Arena with a captivating look at what the first round of the playoffs might look like.

The high-energy Friday night game between the Metropolitan Division rivals had tight checking, big hits, 78 total shots on goal, stunning saves and an edge-of-the-seat overtime, in which Columbus prevailed 2-1.

“It feels really good, especially against those guys in a packed building,” said Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky after he won it with a top-shelf shot over Matthew Murray 1:04 into OT.

“The fans were awesome tonight.”

The Blue Jackets have won three of the last four and moved to within a point of Pittsburgh for second place in the rough Metropolitan Division.

“They have a lot of energy in this building,” said Ian Cole, who scored Pittsburgh’s only goal.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 38 saves, and Ryan Murray also scored for Columbus. Matthew Murray, Bobrovsky’s counterpart, was nearly as good, stopping 37 shots.