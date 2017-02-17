JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

City Schools board loses Youngstown Plan appeal



Published: Fri, February 17, 2017 @ 12:18 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City School Board’s appeal to stop House Bill 70 has been denied.

House Bill 70 enables a CEO, Krish Mohip, to lead the district with state-appointed academic distress commission oversight.

Board of Education member Dario Hunter said board leadership did not disclose the denial from Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday.

Hunter said continuing to pursue the issue is “embarrassing” and a waste of district money.

“The appeals are just one big ball of emotional indecision of members on this board,” he said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes