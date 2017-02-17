YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City School Board’s appeal to stop House Bill 70 has been denied.

House Bill 70 enables a CEO, Krish Mohip, to lead the district with state-appointed academic distress commission oversight.

Board of Education member Dario Hunter said board leadership did not disclose the denial from Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday.

Hunter said continuing to pursue the issue is “embarrassing” and a waste of district money.

“The appeals are just one big ball of emotional indecision of members on this board,” he said.