Celebrity Chef event to benefit pantry



Published: Fri, February 17, 2017 @ 8:47 a.m.

SALEM

Salem Community Center, Salem Rotary Club and Salem Kiwanis are inviting community members to be a ‘Celebrity Chef’ for the 2017 Feed the Salem Community Pantry event.

This fundraiser will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Salem Community Center, 1098 N. Ellsworth Ave.

Tickets are on sale at the center at $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Proceeds will go to the Salem Community Pantry. For questions, to purchase tickets or to reserve a chef table, call 330-332-5885.

