CANFIELD — Canfield police arrested a man who they said robbed the Farmer’s National Bank on U.S. Route 224 this morning.

Jarrett Drajic, 22, of Austintown, is charged with bank robbery. Police said he walked into the bank about 11:45 a.m. and handed a note to the teller demanding money. After the teller complied with the demand, Drajic walked to his car and drove east, according to police.

Police Chief Chuck Colucci said there were several witnesses who provided police with a description that matched both Drajic and the vehicle he was driving. Canfield police alerted local law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect.

Columbiana police spotted the car on state Route 164 near Arrowhead Lanes. They took the suspect into custody and handed him over to Canfield police, who recovered the stolen money and filed the charges.