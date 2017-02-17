JOBS
UPDATE | Suspect caught in Canfield bank robbery



Published: Fri, February 17, 2017 @ 3:29 p.m.

CANFIELD

City police have a man in custody suspected of robbing the Farmer’s National Bank on U.S. Route 224.

Police Chief Chuck Colucci said a man walked into the bank about 11:45 a.m. and handed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied with the demand and the man went to his car and drove east.

He said there were several witnesses, so they had a good description of the suspect and his vehicle to share with local law enforcement agencies.

The Columbiana Police Department spotted the car on state Route 164 near Arrowhead Lanes. They took the suspect into custody and handed him over to Canfield police.

Colucci expected charges to be filed by the end of the day.

