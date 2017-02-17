Click here to submit your pick for a name.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A baby orangutan has made its debut at a Pennsylvania zoo.

The Erie Zoo tells the Erie Times-News the baby was born Feb. 1 and he's the third baby for Joe and Dasa. A zoo spokeswoman says all are doing great.

The orangutans' first baby, Leela, was born in 2003 and was transferred to the Toledo zoo in 2012. Ollie was born in 2009 and remains with mom and dad.

Spokeswoman Emily Antolik says Ollie is used to being the center of attention so it's taking time for him to get used to the baby.

The zoo is partnering with the Magee-Women's Hospital for a naming contest. They're inviting the public to submit suggestions at two hospital locations and online.

Orangutans are considered a critically endangered species.