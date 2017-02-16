WARREN — A city man charged with inducing panic after he was accused of posting a message on Facebook threatening a Sandy Hook-like school shooting over treatment of his child was expected to leave the Trumbull County jail this afternoon on bond.

Judge Thomas Gysegem of Warren Municipal Court set bond for Alan M. Jordan, 33, of Laird Avenue Southeast at $5,000 personal recognizance, meaning Jordan won’t have to pay anything.

But the judge ordered that Jordan be fitted with an electronically monitored and GPS-equipped ankle bracelet and that he not go within a quarter mile of any Warren schools.

The judge said Jordan had shown “significant progress” since an initial evaluation shortly after he was arrested on the charge Feb. 3.

The judge also ordered Jordan to “stay off the internet and stay off Facebook,” during an arraignment hearing this afternoon.

The arraignment was delayed by the judge’s order that Jordan receive a mental health evaluation before Jordan’s first hearing, where bond is set.

The hearing also apparently was delayed by the mental-health evaluation getting lost and the judge having to issue an order directing officials to release it to him.