Vice squad recovers guns, drugs in raids; makes arrests



Published: Thu, February 16, 2017 @ 9:20 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the vice squad and the Community Police Unit Wednesday served search warrants at two different homes while investigating drug activity.

At about 3:45 p.m. at a 42 W. Marion Ave. home, police found a bag of marijuana, a scale and $253 cash. Two people were cited for drug offenses.

At about 5:05 p.m. at a 540 Cohasset Drive home, police found three loaded clips of ammunition, two bags of marijuana, two scales, $415 cash, six pills and a bag of crack cocaine.

One person was arrested there and two others were issued citations.

