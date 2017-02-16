JOBS
Trump set to make new pick for labor secretary



Published: Thu, February 16, 2017 @ 12:43 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans a news conference about midday Thursday to announce his nominee for labor secretary — “a star, great person,” in his words.

Trump choose law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his new nominee.

Trump’s first pick for the job, fast food chain executive Andy Puzder, withdrew from consideration after it was revealed he employed a housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the U.S.

Trump has blamed Senate Democrats for stalling or complicating the confirmation process of several of his Cabinet nominees.

