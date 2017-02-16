WARREN — West Market Street near Vermont Avenue Southwest has returned to normal after a tense situation in which police surrounded a house where they believed a shooting suspect had gone.

When police entered the home, they discovered that the suspect was no longer there.

Lt. Jeff Cole of the Warren Police Department said a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg on the front porch of a home in the 2000 block of West Market Street when he went there to “collect a debt.”

The shooter came out of the house and fired a gun at the victim. The suspect was thought to have gone back inside, Cole said.

The victim went a few houses west and was found in a yard, Cole said.

Automobile traffic was prevented from traveling down that part of West Market Street until police were sure that the suspect was no longer in the home.