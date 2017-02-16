YOUNGSTOWN — A Texas man federal prosecutors said was one of the leaders bringing in drugs from Mexico to Youngstown was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison today.

Judge Benita Y. Pearson in the U.S. District Court Of Northern Ohio sentenced Jonathan Rivera, 31, of Dallas, to 121 months in prison on a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Rivera was indicted along with 11 other people last February.