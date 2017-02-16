YOUNGSTOWN

The demolition of the former Southside Red & White convenience store on Market Street will allow the Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown to be more visible from that street and eventually lead to a capital campaign to turn the space into a recreation center.

Officials with the club, the city and the Community Corrections Association today discussed the demolition of the market, which started Tuesday and should be finished by Feb. 24, and the future of the location.

Next month, CCA will pay to slope the hill at the border of the club’s property so the building can be seen from Market Street. It’s the first phase of what the club wants to do with the property.

A capital campaign will be announced in the coming months to raise money for various recreational activities at the former store location.

