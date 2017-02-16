JOBS
Stocks eke out tiny gains in early trade



Published: Thu, February 16, 2017 @ 9:48 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are struggling higher in early trading, keeping indexes at or near record highs, as investors looked over the latest batch of company earnings.

Some companies gained in early trading Thursday after posting solid results, including Cisco Systems, which increased 2.5 percent.

But several others slumped after missing their targets for earnings, revenue or both. TripAdvisor slumped 9 percent and Molina Healthcare dropped 15 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 1 point to 2,350.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,623. The Nasdaq composite increased 9 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,829.

