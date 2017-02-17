— Youngstown State sophomore Alison Smolinski didn’t get to battle Northern Kentucky last go around, but she made the most of her opportunity Thursday night at home.

Smolinski hit seven 3-pointers in a career-high 30-point performance as YSU came away with a 77-73 overtime win at Beeghly Center. It was just the Penguins’ second victory in their past nine games.

The concussion suffered against Wright State on Jan. 5 left her forced to watch YSU play at Northern Kentucky from the frustration of her own home.

“I really wanted to get [this] win,” Smolinski said. “I had to watch the game on TV. It was really weird.”

This time, YSU head coach John Barnes immediately credited Smolinski’s play after the win.

“She played off the chart,” Barnes said. “She put us on her shoulders and carried us to the win.”

Mary Dunn scored 18 points for YSU while Melinda Trimmer scored a career-high 14 points, going a perfect 7-for-7 from the foul line.

