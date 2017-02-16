JOBS
Salem Regional Medical Center Foundation plans ‘Hearts and Stars Gala’



Published: Thu, February 16, 2017 @ 8:50 a.m.

photo

SPECIAL TO THE VINDICATOR Salem Regional Medical Center Foundation will host “Hearts and Stars Gala: Celebrating Growth” March 18 at Avion on the Water Banquet Center, 2177 W. Western Reserve Road, Canfield. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a cash bar and appetizers, and a buffet dinner will follow at 7. There will be desserts served by SRMC medical staff, a silent auction, wine raffle, custom jewelry and ornament sale, and live jazz entertainment. Star of Hope sponsors include Firestone Homestead; Home Savings Charitable Foundation; Prout Boiler, Heating & Welding, Inc.; Bob and Linda Sebo; Team Health; and Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Woods-Rettig Funeral Home and Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home. Star of Promise sponsors include 898 Marketing; Avion on the Water, Inc.; Farmers National Bank/Farmers Trust Company; and Myers Family Insurance, a TLC affiliate. Tickets are $75 per person and sponsorship opportunities are available. Proceeds will go to SRMC for local health needs. For information, call Lisa Long, director of development for SRMC, at 330-337-2283 or email lisa.long@salemregional.com. SRMC Foundation special events committee members, from left, are Dr. Angela Doty, RuthAnn Rinto, Frank Zamarelli and George Morris.

