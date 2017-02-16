JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio University shuts down after large water main break



Published: Thu, February 16, 2017 @ 3:23 p.m.

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — A large water main break has forced Ohio University to close its Athens campus.

The break happened this morning near West State Street in Athens and has left much of the city without water. The Columbus Dispatch reports the university is bringing portable toilets to the campus for students to use.

The city of Athens has posted on its website that the city’s community center has water and that people who need use restroom or shower facilities can go there.

The city also says a boil alert will be in effect until noon Friday.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes