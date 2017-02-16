BOARDMAN — A township man was arrested Wednesday after he was discovered carrying a gun in Walmart for which he didn't have a permit, according to a police report.

Christopher Adams, 21, of Afton Avenue is charged with carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony offense.

The charge stems from an incident reported shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, while police were on scene at Walmart for a separate incident. Officers were alerted that a man carrying a gun had just entered the store.

Police called back-up and entered the store, where an employee told them that Walmart does not prohibit the open carrying of firearms in the store.

Police then found Adam, asking if he was carrying a gun and if he had a concealed carry permit for it. Adams reportedly told police he was carrying a gun, and did not have a CCW permit.

"At that point, I calmly displayed my service handgun and pointed it at Adams," an officer reported. "As Adams put his hands in the air, this caused his jacket to open up and ... I then observed [tucked in a waistband holster] a fully loaded, Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun with 16 bullets in it."

Police also found a knife and two loaded magazines on Adams' person, according to the report.

Adams reportedly complained "that he was engaging in the 'open carry' of firearms and that [police were] violating his constitutional rights," but police informed him that while open carry is legal in Ohio, his weapon "had been clearly concealed."

"So I am being arrested for wearing a large coat?" Adams reportedly asked police.

Police, with advice from a prosecutor, ultimately determined there was probable cause to charge him.

Adams was arrested, booked, and then posted bond. He is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here today.