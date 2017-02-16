YOUNGSTOWN

The board of control approved an agreement today with the state to spend about $400,000 in improvements to two of downtown’s busiest streets: West Federal Street between Phelps and Walnut streets, and Market Street from Front to Commerce streets.

The state would cover 80 percent of the project, about $320,000, with the rest, about $80,000, coming from the city. The work would start in August and close the streets for about two weeks.

Also today, the board approved a $205,587 payment to Youngstown Downtown Properties Inc. for 1.2 acres of a parking lot on Front Street that would be used as the entrance to the downtown amphitheater to be opened by May 1, 2018.

The board also finalized an agreement to have the state provide $200,000 through the Safe Routes to School program for improvements at and around Taft Elementary School on East Avondale Avenue. That work includes upgrades to signs and signals, new sidewalks, bicycle parking and curb ramps.

For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator.