WARREN

Blessed Sacrament Parish Catholic Community Church, 3020 NE Reeves Road, will host its 15th annual Pasta Cook-Off & Wine Taste from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Feb. 26. The event, which benefits the American Heart Association, will take place in the parish’s Covelli Center Gymnasium.

Chefs and professionals from local restaurants will compete for the People’s Choice Award, and celebrity judges will decide the winners.

Advance tickets are $14 for adults and $6 for children, 6 through 11. Tickets include salad, samples of pasta, dessert and a light beverage, and can be purchased from the parish office, Monday through Friday, by calling 330-372-2215.