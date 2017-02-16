BOARDMAN — After a woman reported her car being stolen from the driveway of her Southern Boulevard Home Wednesday, police found the vehicle in the middle of a railroad track with a flat tire and shattered rear window.

Township police responded to Southern Boulevard about 10 a.m. Wednesday, where the victim reported that she saw two men steal her car, which she said she left running while she went back inside to get something before leaving for work. One suspect reportedly drove away in the vehicle while the other fled on foot.

While police were interviewing the victim, the vehicle was found stuck on the railroad tracks at Southern Boulevard and Lowell Avenue, according to a police report.

The car, which was still running when police found it, was "undriveable" after striking a railroad crossing sign, causing damage.

Police are investigating.