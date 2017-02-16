SPECIAL TO THE VINDICATOR
Austintown Junior Women’s League members wore red at their February meeting to support American Heart Association’s “Healthy Heart” campaign. In front from left, are Kathy Rusback, president; Sandy Gaskill; Jessica Munger; Sue Hovanec; and Brittany Bueno. In back are Janice Simmerman, recording secretary; Linda Jones, first vice president; Eileen Frost, secretary; Colleen Miller; MaryAnn Herschel; Peggy Bennett; and Ruty Rodriguez-Patterson. The Rev. Ron Mauch, associate pastor of Emmanuel Community Church, spoke about mission trips to El Salvador. Below are his wife Joann, left, his son Ed, and Rev. Mauch. Foods from El Salvador were served. Information and photos can be found on the league’s Facebook page.
