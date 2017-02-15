YOUNGSTOWN

Individuals who wish to obtain licensure as an Ohio Real Estate Salesperson will have the opportunity to begin coursework in the Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University in February.

Successful completion of four courses: Real Estate Law, Real Estate Principles & Practices, Real Estate Finance and Real Estate Appraisal is required to sit for the Ohio licensure examination.

All classes are offered from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. in Williamson Hall at 221 N. Hazel Street at the YSU campus. Early registration will ensure your place in the course(s) of your choice.

The classes will take place as follows: Real Estate Appraisal: Monday and Wednesday (five sessions); $195; starting Feb. 20 through March 6; Real Estate Finance: Tuesday and Thursday (five sessions); $195; starting Feb. 21 through March 7; Real Estate Law: Monday and Wednesday (10 sessions); $295; starting March 20 through April 19; and Real Estate Principles & Practices: Tuesday and Thursday (10 sessions); $295; starting March 21 through April 20.

An annual of schedule of Real Estate classes and online registration along with additional information are available at www.ysu.edu/wcba. For more information about the YSU Real Estate classes, please contact Christine Shelton at 330-941-3068 or cgshelton@ysu.edu.