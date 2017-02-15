YOUNGSTOWN — Ashley Anderson believes she’s on this planet for one reason: to help people.

The 33-year-old Mahoning Valley native is doing just that. In December, she launched amalShop.org, a site that sells products handmade by Syrian refugees living in Turkey. The money earned from the sale of items such as scarves and hats goes to the women who make them, opening up opportunities previously unavailable to them.

“It’s a way to kind of self-sustain. It’s a part of their culture to knit and crochet, and to make their own clothes, so they’re super talented,” said Anderson, speaking via Skype from Izmir, Turkey. “In this country right now, they’re not able to utilize their skills, so we decided let’s utilize their skills.”

Feeling moved to help refugees, Anderson relocated to Turkey last September. She is no stranger to living far from home, with previous stints in India, Switzerland, and Greece, among other places she’s traveled.

Anderson grew up in Liberty and moved to the Warren area in high school. She attended Ursuline, then graduated from Youngstown State University in 2007.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com