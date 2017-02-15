YOUNGSTOWN — City council members say they have some concerns with how Youngstown uses water and wastewater funds for economic development projects.

At a council finance committee meeting this afternoon before its general meeting, members suggested the city needs to set a budget each year on how much water and sewer money is spent on economic development, more of the funds need to go toward infrastructure improvements, and assistance should be given to customers who can’t afford to pay their bills.

The discussion was initiated by legislation to provide $1.5 million in water and wastewater funds to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. for three “Live Youngstown” programs to help encourage people to buy homes in the city.

Council voted 6-1 in favor of the ordinance at its general meeting with Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, casting the only no vote.

Davis said the city is spending the water and sewer money “like a drunken sailor.”

She added that until a class-action lawsuit filed by five water customers questioning the legality of using water and wastewater money for economic development is settled, the practice should stop.

