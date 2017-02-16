NILES — Geological technicians and structural engineers are probing the cause and possible damage from a water main break at the wastewater treatment plant construction site that is believed responsible for a 6-inch drop in the ground.

“No buildings were on top of it,” said Andy Catanzarite, water and sewer superintendent. “So far there has been no problem with any of the buildings, but we’re still assessing the damage.”

The facility, which cost more than $30 million, has been under construction since November 2015.

The break is believed to have occurred near Jan. 29, possibly 30 feet below the surface, said James DePasquale, safety-service director.

“It took a couple of days to locate [it],” DePasquale told council tonight. “Nobody was certain what it was.”

With the city in fiscal emergency for more than two years, Steve Mientkiewicz, D-2nd, said a $2 million contingency fund set aside for the project should pay for repairs and not the city’s water funds.

“I want that in writing,” he told DePasquale. The director promised the councilman he would get it.

