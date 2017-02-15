JOBS
Puzder’s nomination as Labor secretary in serious trouble



Published: Wed, February 15, 2017 @ 3:08 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fast food CEO Andrew Puzder’s nomination to be President Donald Trump’s secretary of labor appears to be in serious trouble.

On the eve of Puzder’s long-delayed confirmation hearing, some Republicans said Wednesday they’re concerned over his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the U.S.

One Republican senator said more than six GOP senators asked the White House to not go through with Puzder’s hearing Thursday because they don’t see themselves voting to confirm him. That would put the nomination in jeopardy, since Senate Republicans have a 52-48 majority and Democrats are solidly opposed.

Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc. He’s been under fire for remarks on women and people who work for his restaurants.

