A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Feb. 11

Drugs: While responding to a vehicular accident on New Castle Road, police charged the driver, no information in the report, with drug possession and issued a minor-misdemeanor citation charging possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Seized were a container with 10 grams of suspected marijuana, a pipe with suspected marijuana residue and a vial containing a powdery substance.

Burglary: To a residence in the 500 block of Queisner Road, possibly through a window, though nothing appeared to have been taken.

Assault: An elderly East Wood Street man was injured before reporting he had been assaulted.

Feb. 12

Criminal damaging: A plastic mailbox in the 5200 block of Miller Road sustained $50 in damage.

BOARDMAN

Feb. 9

Theft: Ocean R. McDay and Zhjontaya M. Anderson, both 19, and Moenay Y. Oliver, 21, were charged with theft. The three Akron women were accused of stealing about $1,300 worth of clothing from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall. Oliver also was charged with possession of criminal tools.

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 7400 block of West Boulevard resulted in the arrest of Mario J. Carbenia, 30, who was wanted on a Stark County warrant. The Canton man also was handed a minor-misdemeanor citation charging him with marijuana possession.

Theft: Matthew S. McDade, 19, of Garfield Avenue, East Palestine, was accused of stealing six inhalers from Giant Eagle, 1201 Doral Drive.

Feb. 10

Theft: Jose L. Acosta, 33, of Jackson Street, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of $73 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Domestic violence: Dominic K. Easterling, 24, of Erskine Avenue, Boardman, faced a felony domestic-violence charge after his girlfriend told police that during an argument related to text messages, Easterling hit her at least four times on various parts of her body.

Theft: Two women and a man reportedly left Steak ‘n’ Shake, 6786 Applewood Blvd., without paying their $20.31 food bill.

Trespassing: A Chester Drive man told police he saw someone in his backyard with a ladder apparently tampering with a light pole.

Criminal damaging: A Firnley Avenue man noticed two slashed tires on his truck. Damage came to $300.

Theft: A woman reported 80 prescription medications stolen from her Lost Creek Drive residence.

Identity fraud: A Halbert Drive man noticed four unauthorized transactions that totaled $1,100 had been made against his checking account.

Theft: A man in his late 20s or early 30s reportedly stole a $15 portable power pack from Walmart.

Criminal damaging: A guest reportedly left two burning candles on the floor in a room at a South Avenue motel, which resulted in $1,000 worth of damage to the carpeting.

Drugs: Officers responding to a complaint at a South Avenue group home regarding a possibly unruly client reported finding a small bag of suspected marijuana in a room. No arrests had been made at the time of the report, however.

Theft: A worker for an East Midlothian Boulevard business discovered 52 over-the-counter medications missing from a backpack in the break room.

Theft: Alexandria R. Morales, 22, and Manuel Santiago, 60, both of Bears Den Road, Austintown, were charged with taking miscellaneous undergarments and tubes of makeup valued at $267 from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Trespassing: Authorities charged Aaron E. Todessa, 33, with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing after alleging Todessa, of Whipple Avenue, Campbell, was at Walmart in violation of a November 2015 criminal-trespassing warning.

Feb. 11

Arrest: After pulling him over near Market Street, police took into custody Joseph R. Solomon of Parkwood Avenue, Youngstown. Solomon, 26, was wanted on a felony drug-possession charge.

Arrest: After saying they saw a man slumped in a car near Brookwood Road, authorities charged Tyler R. Walls, 24, of Market Street, Boardman, with operating a vehicle impaired and marijuana possession.

Theft: A man reportedly stole a $30 T-shirt from Dick’s Sporting Goods, 550 Boardman-Poland Road.

Assault: Police responded to a fight in the 800 block of Cook Avenue, where a Hubbard woman reported having been struck in the face and a man said someone spit in his face.

Criminal mischief: An Argyle Avenue woman told officers someone placed eggs and poured salad dressing, barbecue sauce and cereal on her vehicle in a carport.

Theft: Beaver Township authorities exchanged custody of Samantha L. Maxwell, 30, of South Market Street, North Lima, with Boardman police. Maxwell was accused of stealing $100 worth of items, including hair dye, Feb. 2 from Dollar General, 8573 Market St.

Theft: A woman reportedly took two pairs of women’s shoes from Designer Shoe Warehouse, 1280 Doral Drive. The loss came to $150.

Domestic violence: Michael Q. Sullivan, 23, of East Avondale Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with the crime after a Boardman woman alleged Sullivan had grabbed her throat, tossed the accuser onto a couch, punched her right hand and struck her chest area during an argument.

Theft: Alexander Cantwell, 23, of East Avondale Avenue, Youngstown, was charged after three Sony PlayStation 4 and three Xbox video games were stolen from Walmart.

Criminal damaging: A Lockwood Boulevard man saw that all of the tires on his car had been slashed, which resulted in an $800 damage estimate.

Theft: A 14-year-old Youngstown girl was accused of taking $428 worth of clothing from Macy’s.

Drugs: After conducting a vehicle check on Market Street, authorities charged Matthew T. Beiling, 31, of Bob-o-Link Drive, Boardman, with drug abuse after alleging Beiling had three Xanex pills with no prescription.

Theft: A Struthers woman reported her $800 smartphone stolen while she patronized a Boardman-Poland Road restaurant.

Disrupting public services: A Shields Road woman reported a man had discontinued her water service and shut off the electricity to most of her residence.

Theft: Police charged Hiram M. Stores Jr., 63, with one count of theft. Stores, of Gordon Avenue, Campbell, was accused of stealing two men’s coats valued at $140 from Burlington Coat Factory, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Feb. 12

Theft: Kevin J. Mangham Jr., 18, who listed addresses on St. Louis Avenue in Youngstown and Brookwood Road in Boardman, was charged in the theft of 16 articles of clothing valued at $101 from Walmart.

Theft: A man in the 100 block of Erskine Avenue told police someone stole a fence from his front yard.

Domestic violence: Alexander J. Johnson of South Avenue, Boardman, was charged after a woman alleged Johnson, 25, had grabbed her arms, held the accuser on the ground and scratched her chest area during an argument regarding personal issues.

Truck theft: A 1994 GMC Sonoma truck was stolen in the 400 block of Flagler Lane.

Drugs: Warren police relinquished custody to township authorities of Bralia D. Rodgers, 24, of Fifth Street, Warren, who faced a felony drug-abuse charge after a July 23, 2016, situation in which officers had responded to a disabled vehicle in the 7800 block of Market Street and said they found a bag containing a white substance inside.