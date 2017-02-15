JOBS
Pair face drug charges after city traffic stop



Published: Wed, February 15, 2017 @ 10:16 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police Tuesday found small amounts of crack cocaine and fentanyl after pulling a car over at about 5:10 p.m. at Hillman Street and West LaClede Avenue for an improper turn.

Keith Brooks, 54, of Castalia Drive, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of driving under suspension, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found a small dose of fentanyl under his seat and a crack pipe next to his seat.

Michelle Walp, 30, of Tremble Avenue in Campbell, was taken to jail on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found a bag of crack cocaine under her seat and she told officers she has a crack pipe in her bra.

