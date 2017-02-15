JOBS
#Ohio college student wins title as best grocery bagger



Published: Wed, February 15, 2017 @ 10:58 a.m.

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — A 23-year-old University of Akron accounting student has been named the nation’s top grocery bagger after claiming the Ohio title two years in a row.

The Medina (meh-DY’-nuh) Gazette (http://bit.ly/2lOUoJ0 ) reports Brady Long returns to Wadsworth with a $10,000 prize after winning the National Grocers Association’s Best Bagger championship.

Long packs up groceries at Buehler’s Fresh Foods. He competed against nearly two dozen others during the bagging championship in Las Vegas, where they were judged on speed, technique and other factors, including style and attitude.

He says he’ll use the prize money to help him replace his current vehicle, a 1996 van.

———

Information from: The Medina County Gazette, http://www.medina-gazette.com

