YOUNGSTOWN — The committee charged with screening candidates for the Mill Creek MetroParks board now will forward its recommendations to Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu Jr., who will make the final decision about who will fill an open seat.

The eight-member committee tonight interviewed eight people for the spot, which was vacated after longtime board member Dr. Robert Durick opted not to seek another three-year term after his last term expired Dec. 31.

Of the 13 people who applied for the spot, the screening committee interviewed: Anthony Bettile of Canfield; James Callen of Mineral Ridge; Jeff Harvey of Salem; Thomas Frost of North Jackson; Frank Martin of Youngstown; William Adams of Austintown; Francisco Nolasco of Youngstown; and James Frost of Boardman. The committee interviewed each person for 15 minutes, then privately discussed each applicant.

