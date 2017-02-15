YOUNGSTOWN — The selection committee charged with vetting candidates for the Mill Creek MetroParks board is meeting now to interview eight people for an open seat on the board.

Thirteen people applied to fill the vacant seat, which opened up after longtime board member Dr. Robert Durick opted not to seek another three-year term. Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu, Jr. created the selection committee last year to increase public input into the selection of board members.

The committee is currently comprised of eight people who represent a broad swath of interests. A new member who joined the committee for this round of vetting is Yvonne Mathis.

The interviews began at 5:30 p.m. and will last 15 minutes each.