WARREN

Michael G. Sallaz, 55, of Comstock Street Northwest will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on aggravated robbery, accused of robbing the Best Western hotel, 136 N. Park

Ave., at 3 a.m. today.

A clerk at the hotel said a man came in and said he was “desperate” and demanded money while holding his hand in his jacket pocket and threatened to shoot the clerk.

The clerk said the man appeared to be in his 50s or 60s and homeless, and described him.

Police went to Harmon Street behind the former Wean office building and checked some areas there where homeless people congregate, then found Sallaz crouching on some steps that lead down from ground level to the First Church next to the Wean building.

An officer found $90, which is the amount taken from the hotel, under leaves near Sallaz.

A hotel employee then identified Sallaz as the robber, police said.