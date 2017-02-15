YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s office has identified the person who was found shot to death Tuesday in a heavily wooded area of the East Side.

The coroner’s office said Savon Williams, 17, of Caledonia Street, was shot several times and the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Williams had been missing since Thursday. His mother filed a missing person’s report with police Friday.

Williams’ death is the third homicide in the city in 2017.