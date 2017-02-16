JOBS
Late steal seals Warren Harding win



Published: Wed, February 15, 2017 @ 11:44 p.m.

Harding held a one point lead with six seconds left in the game when Mike Hughes made a crucial steal against the Irish for a 46-43. Hughes knocked down two free throws and Harding nabbed the inbound pass to seal the win. Hughes and Lynn Bowden each scored 12 points, with Bowden pulling down five rebounds and getting three assists. Anthony Howell had a double double of 22 points and 16 rebounds for Ursuline. Dakota Hobbs added 10 points.

