To top off his Grammy-winning night, Chance the Rapper not only had a party at the luxury Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, he had ice cream, too.

This wasn’t just any ice cream dished out to A-list celebrities such as Katy Perry, Quincy Jones and Snoop Dogg at the after party GQ Magazine and YouTube hosted.

This was the Youngstown-born and beloved Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream.

“Everyone loved it,” said Joshua Fisher, who made Handel’s at the Grammys happen.

Joshua is the son of Handel’s owner Lenny Fisher. He is also involved in the music industry as the manager for Nate Fox and Nico Segal, formerly known as Donnie Trumpet. Fox and Segal are in a band called The Social Experiment with Chance the Rapper and they collaborate on other projects with him.

When discussing what to have at Chance’s after party, Joshua brought up ice cream. The idea sold and that’s how containers filled with Handel’s Oreo, mint chocolate-chip and coffee chocolate-chip ended up on a piano in the middle of the room for everyone invited to grab.

Coffee chocolate-chip seemed to be the crowd favorite.

The ice cream even got a shout out in a Los Angeles Times story that ran on Feb. 13.

“By the end of the night, the lavish hotel grounds were littered with broken glass, cigarette butts and Handel’s single-serving ice cream containers, and guests lingered long after the DJ stopped spinning,” the story reads.

Seeing the ice cream containers all over at the party was an interesting experience for Joshua, a 2001 Liberty High School graduate with a degree in communications from The Ohio State University.

“It’s just a cool thing,” Joshua said. “Part of [Handel’s] brand is taking a lot of pride in our ingredients and the dedication and attention to detail. It was a cool way to honor that in a different discipline.”

Joshua has been in the music industry for 12 years. This year was the first year artists he’s worked with received a Grammy.

Chance the Rapper is from Chicago and rose to fame without selling a single record. Chance the Rapper isn’t signed to any music label and his music is available for free. He doesn’t sell music to make money, but instead sells merchandise and makes money touring, he told Vanity Fair in a Feb. 9 story.

On Sunday, Chance won Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for his song “No Problem” with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, and Best Rap Album for “Coloring Book.”

In December, Chance’s “Coloring Book” made history as the first streamed-only album to receive a Grammy nomination.

In total, Chance was nominated for seven awards.

Also at the Grammys, Chance gave a powerful performance of his song “How Great” with gospel singers Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann.