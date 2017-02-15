HERMITAGE, PA.

Youngstown Chapter of Carpatho-Rusyn Society will sponsor a lecture by Richard Custer, ‘‘Uncovering and Publishing the History of Pennsylvania’s Carpatho-Rusyns,” at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 2230 Highland Ave. He also will talk about the unique situation of Rusyns in Northwest Pennsylvania, where farming became the primary occupation.

All are welcome. Admission is free. Custer was a founder of the Capartho-Rusyn Society in 1994. For information, call Mike Vasilchek, 703-508-4226.