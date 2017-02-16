JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Campbell seeks road levy renewal in November



Published: Wed, February 15, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

CAMPBELL — The city is asking for five-year renewal of a 3-mill levy for streets and sidewalks.

City council voted Wednesday to ask the board of elections to place the tax measure on the November general-election ballot.

If approved by voters, renewal of the tax would generate $198,340 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $105 per year. The city supplements its road-levy revenue with matching state grants.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes