CAMPBELL — The city is asking for five-year renewal of a 3-mill levy for streets and sidewalks.

City council voted Wednesday to ask the board of elections to place the tax measure on the November general-election ballot.

If approved by voters, renewal of the tax would generate $198,340 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $105 per year. The city supplements its road-levy revenue with matching state grants.

