BOARDMAN — Law-enforcement officers raided a suspected meth lab on Shields Road Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

After obtaining a search warrant for 272 Shields Road about 4 p.m Monday, township officers and a Drug Enforcement Agency task force officer met to serve the warrant.

When officers entered the residence shortly after 5 p.m., no one was there, according to the report.

Officers reportedly found "items in a box that appeared to have been used to manufacture methamphetamine" in the garage.

Officers found the following items in various parts of the residence: a burnt spoon and metal pipe; various liquids; a box of Sudafed; a can of Drano; a plastic beaker; a coffee filter; and other items.

No arrest was made at the time, which is common when officers conduct drug raids.

The potential charges listed in the report are manufacturing methamphetamine in the vicinity of a juvenile; possession of chemicals to manufacture drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile; and possession of drug paraphernalia.