AUSTINTOWN — School District Treasurer Mary Ann Herschel is leaving that position, and the school board tonight appointed assistant Treasurer Arthur J. Ginnetti to replace her.
Ginnetti steps into the position with 10 years of public service and financial experience.
Herschel said she was stepping down for personal reasons. Herschel plans to remain with the district as assistant treasurer/human resource specialist until her retirement.
