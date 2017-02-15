YOUNGSTOWN — Southeast Security of Sharon Center, Ohio, is installing $168,300 worth of cameras – more than 100 – in East High School.

Not only is the process more than doubling the amount of cameras installed 12 years ago, but also adding clearer imaging, said Bill Morvay, Youngstown City School District chief of security.

“The older cameras weren’t digital. When we took the image to pull it up, it would just get more distorted,” he explained. “Under the new system, we’re actually able to take that picture and blow it up and it enhances the quality of the picture, plus the fact we are adding more eyes to the school.”

Morvay explained the cameras are being strategically placed to be most effective based on an assessment of the rounded hallways and congested areas.

Thomas Cutlip, Southeast Security engineer and project manager, said bringing cameras into schools isn’t really a new thing.

“We put a lot of cameras both in new schools as well as the older ones,” he said. “It keeps everything and everyone safe and lets you know when trouble is caused, who caused it and what happened.”

