CAMPBELL

A woman is set to be arraigned today in Campbell Municipal Court, accused of stealing from the purse of a city finance department employee while in city hall for community service.

Nicole Corbett, 39, of Campbell faces a misdemeanor theft charge.

An employee told police about 10:15 a.m. that a wallet had been stolen from her purse in the Campbell finance department office. Police used surveillance footage to track the theft to Corbett, who had been cleaning city hall due to a community service sentence. Officers found the wallet and $112 cash on Corbett’s person, a police report states. Emergency personnel transported Corbett to St. Elizabeth Hospital after she stated an intention to harm herself.