Struthers uses 19-0 run to beat Liberty



Published: Tue, February 14, 2017 @ 10:14 p.m.

Referencing the old adage “When it rains, it pours,” Liberty head coach Chris Kohl said his team “was in a hurricane” as Struthers blew open what was a close game early with long runs en route to a 69-52 win.

Trailing 18-16 after a first quarter that saw eight lead changes, the Wildcats (15-7, 8-4 AAC White) went on a 19-0 run in the second quarter. The only bright spot of the period was Kevin Hawn’s 3-pointer in the final minute or the Leopards (4-16, 3-8 AAC Blue) would’ve been shut out.

“We couldn’t drop one into the ocean,” Kohl said. “We played a great first quarter, the kids did everything we asked of them and then it just disappeared. It was a terrible shooting night.”

Carson Ryan led Struthers with 14 points and Andrew Carbon had 13. A.J. Musolino and Jaret Jacubec each had 12 in the win.

Liberty was led by Dra Rushton’s 12 points while Andrew Bowers finished with 11.

Return to Vindy.com and read Wednesday's Vindicator sports section for more on this story.

