OSHP investigating 3-vehicle crash in Warren tonight, five taken to hospital



Published: Tue, February 14, 2017 @ 6:53 p.m.

WARREN — Five people from three vehicles were transported to hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries after a crash at 5:32 p.m. tonight on Elm Road near Enzo's Restaurant.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a witness told them a northbound pickup truck went off the right side of the road, then lost control and hit an oncoming minivan on the other side of the road.

The minivan and another car then collided.

All occupants of all three vehicles went to a hospital, a trooper said.

