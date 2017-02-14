JOBS
Officials investigate Harding school threats



Published: Tue, February 14, 2017 @ 9:48 a.m.

WARREN — Warren police and Warren City Schools are investigating the social media threats that canceled classes today at Warren G. Harding High school.

The threats were made late Monday night, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, the Vindicator's broadcast partner.

School Superintendent Steve Chiaro said classes were canceled for all students only at the high school. Staff and teachers were asked to report as a normal work day.

Chiaro said it was a Facebook rumor the district found out about 9 p.m. Monday, and classes were canceled in an abundance of caution.

The Vindicator has learned that multiple calls were made to the county 911 center starting about 9 p.m. indicating that there were posts on Facebook threatening a shootout at Harding at lunch time today.

