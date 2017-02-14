JOBS
Mazda recalls nearly 174K cars to fix faulty seats



Published: Tue, February 14, 2017 @ 10:30 a.m.

DETROIT (AP) — Mazda is recalling about 174,000 small cars in the U.S. because the seats can change angles suddenly, making the vehicles hard to drive.

The recall covers the Mazda 2 subcompact from the 2011 model year and the 2010 and 2011 Mazda 3 and Mazdaspeed 3 compacts.

The company says the seat height adjustment links can break or detach from the seat frame, changing the seat angle and increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect the seat links and either install a reinforcement bracket or replace the whole seat adjustment unit. The recall is expected to start on March 31.

