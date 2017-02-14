YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners this morning approved a 60 percent, 10-year real estate tax abatement for Trumbull Manufacturing Inc., as that company plans to spend $1.6 million to prepare an empty building at 3850 Henricks Road in Austintown to accommodate a new plant.

The Austintown trustees approved the abatement last month.

Julian Lehman, company treasurer, said the abatement will allow the company to add at least five full-time jobs and retain 22 jobs.

Trumbull Manufacturing is a Warren company that has been in the area for more than 35 years.

It is an offshoot of Trumbull Industries, which was founded in 1922.

The company makes municipal products, including water meter covers and parts for fire hydrants.

Being able to make products in Austintown will prevent the company from importing materials, Lehman said.

In addition to spending $1.6 million on construction, the company will buy $400,000 in equipment for the new building and move $3.4 million in inventory from other places, Lehman said.

In other action, the commissioners appointed Brian Tolnar, Katie Seminara-DeToro and Paul Hagman to two-year terms on the county Convention and Visitors Bureau Board.