BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BOHRER, JERRY J 4/16/1962 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation

FATE, SARAH 8/9/1983 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Fugitive From Justice

GENTILE, CHRISTOPHER 10/5/1972 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs

GLAZE, AMY ELIZABETH 11/24/1975 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Fugitive From Justice

HECK, JOHN RUSSELL 3/31/1949 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

LLOYD, ENANIE LEE JR 3/28/1978 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

MARLOWE, ISAIAH RONNIE 4/5/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary

MERREL, STEPHENIE 11/20/1996 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

ORR, JUSTIN MICHAEL 9/10/1977 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Probation Violation R POD 39302 2/13/2017

PRICE, KENNETH T 5/11/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Robbery

ROSEN, DANIEL PATRICK 3/4/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possessing Criminal Tools

SADLER, RENALDO S 7/19/1980 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE Trafficking in Drugs

SLOCUM, DERRICK D 11/5/1965 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Breaking and Entering

STEPHENSON, RORY J 11/19/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Failure to verify address

THOMAS, MARQUAIAS TREVONE 2/1/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Complicity

VANGUNDY, SARAH 1/10/1985 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BENSON, JOHNISE L 6/28/1978 2/14/2017 BONDED OUT

BIKA, ASHLEY M 9/13/1988 2/3/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BODNAR, SAVANNAH SUNSHINE 7/14/1995 12/21/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BOGGS, JOLLEEN M 10/13/1989 11/8/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BOWLING JR, CLAUDE R 10/21/1976 2/11/2017 BONDED OUT

CATHELINE, HOWARD 8/4/1953 2/11/2017 BONDED OUT

CAUGHEY, AMANDA MARIE 8/1/1992 2/13/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

CONLEY, MARKIANNA T 6/3/1997 12/8/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DONOFRIO, MATTHEW SCOTT 11/15/1991 1/31/2017 BONDED OUT



DRABEK, NICHOLAS TYLER 8/12/1990 7/10/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HOWARD, ANDREW 7/10/1991 2/6/2017 BONDED OUT



HRUSOVSKY, ROSEMARIE MARGARET 6/9/1957 2/13/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

HUDSON, VINCENT E 1/11/1987 2/11/2017 BONDED OUT

HUFF, CHARLES A JR 8/28/1984 12/5/2016 TIME SERVED

HULTBERG, ANDREW MILTON 4/29/1967 2/4/2017 TIME SERVED



HUNTER, JOSEPH PATRICK 7/15/1979 2/10/2017 TIME SERVED



JAMES, EVAN L 10/22/1984 2/7/2017 TIME SERVED

JENKINS, WHIM C 9/6/1962 2/12/2017 BONDED OUT

LEWIS, FRANKLIN OLIVER 2/4/1978 1/26/2016 TIME SERVED

MARTINKO, ABBY 2/16/1995 2/12/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



MCADOO, TERRY 8/7/1960 2/14/2017 BONDED OUT

MORALES, ALEXANDRIA RENEE 12/30/1994 2/11/2017 BONDED OUT

PIERCE, WESLEY A JR 6/29/1980 2/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

POSTLETHWAIT, ANGELINE J 7/9/1980 1/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SAKELY, KEVIN ELMER 2/3/1966 12/15/2016 TIME SERVED

SAMMARTINO, NICHOLAS JAMES 12/28/1998 2/10/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



SATTERFIELD, BRITTANY A 3/24/1991 1/29/2017 TIME SERVED

WEIDNER, MATTHEW RYAN 10/27/1996 2/11/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

WHITE, SHANEQUA MONIQUE 10/14/1987 1/28/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY